Pragmatic approach needed for climate action, oil and gas remain important, says ADNOC CEO

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 13:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber on Saturday stressed the importance of oil and gas in meeting energy requirements and said climate action should not be an economic burden on developing nations.

Jaber, who is also the United Arab Emirates' minister of industry and advanced technology, told the Saudi Green Initiative that the world had "sleepwalked" into a supply crunch after a "serious" reduction in investment in hydrocarbons in the past 7-8 years.

He said a "one size fits all approach" will not work in global efforts to tackle climate change, calling for pragmatism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

