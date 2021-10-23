Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Kanpur's electronic showroom

A fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Fazal Ganj police station area on Saturday, informed Kanpur fire Service.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2021 13:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Fazal Ganj police station area on Saturday, informed Kanpur fire Service. The fire also engulfed a restaurant on the second floor of the showroom. It was brought under control by two fire tenders after half an hour's effort.

During this, goods worth lakhs kept in the showroom were burnt to ashes. The cause of the fire is not clear.

According to Kanpur fire Service, no casualties have been reported as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

