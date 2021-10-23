Heavy rains, hailstorm lashes parts of Jammu

Jammu on Saturday witnessed heavy rains and hailstorms following which the temperatures have dipped in the city. As per the visuals, several farmers felt a bit worried as they feared that their crops might get damaged in the hailstorm.

Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir also received the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning. Pahalgam was also covered in a blanket of snow on Saturday morning.

The minimum temperatures have dropped throughout the valley. Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23. (ANI)

