UP: Faizabad railway junction to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt, informed Chief Minister's (CMO) office on Saturday.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt," CMO tweeted. (ANI)

