UP: Faizabad railway junction to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt
Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt, informed Chief Minister's (CMO) office on Saturday.
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt, informed Chief Minister's (CMO) office on Saturday.
"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt," CMO tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Uttar
- Faizabad
Advertisement