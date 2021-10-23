Left Menu

Snam CEO hopeful COP26 will provide definition for 'blue hydrogen'

"Blue hydrogen must be defined, has to be certified, so the people producing very low or no carbon and no methane leaking in the hydrogen can have a tradable market," he added. Snam, which makes most of its revenue from gas transport in Italy, has pledged to spend more on new green business lines and has signed a flurry of hydrogen deals over the last year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 14:19 IST
Snam CEO hopeful COP26 will provide definition for 'blue hydrogen'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The chief executive of Italian gas infrastructure group Snam said that he hopes the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow will provide an agreed definition for "blue hydrogen", which would help producers trade it. Marco Alvera was speaking in Riyadh at the Saudi Green Initiative forum, where the world's largest oil producer committed to reach net-zero by 2060.

"There are still a lot of standards that need to be defined, first of all at COP26 we need to define what blue hydrogen means because if you have blue hydrogen with little CO2 capture and a lot of methane leakage, it is very damaging," he said. "Blue hydrogen must be defined, has to be certified, so the people producing very low or no carbon and no methane leaking in the hydrogen can have a tradable market," he added.

Snam, which makes most of its revenue from gas transport in Italy, has pledged to spend more on new green business lines and has signed a flurry of hydrogen deals over the last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021