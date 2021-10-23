Left Menu

Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived on Saturday on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir held a security review meeting in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-10-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 14:36 IST
Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J-K LG Manoj Sinha at the meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived on Saturday on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir held a security review meeting in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present at the meeting

The Home Minister is set to interact with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs today. Shah will also inaugurate the first direct international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Sharjah in the UAE.

This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed. Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's visit to the union territory.

So far, as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks in the union territory informed IGP (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021