Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived on Saturday on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir held a security review meeting in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present at the meeting

The Home Minister is set to interact with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs today. Shah will also inaugurate the first direct international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Sharjah in the UAE.

This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed. Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's visit to the union territory.

So far, as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks in the union territory informed IGP (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)