Price of vegetables

Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee. (Rates per quintal).

Cauliflower 800-4,000, Brinjal 350-3,200, Tomato 300-6,000, Bitter Gourd 1,000-3,000, Bottle Gourd 600-2,000, Ash Gourd 800-2,000, Green Chilli 120-3,600, Banana Green 800-4,000, Beans 500-9,000, Green Ginger 600-5,000, Carrot 1,000-5,100, Cabbage 150-3,000, Ladies Finger 250-3,200, Snake Gourd 500-2,200, Beetroot 800-2,600, Cucumber 100-2,500, Ridge Gourd 1,400-3,500, Radish 880-2,800, Capsicum 250-6,500, Drumstick 2,000-8,700, Sweet Pumpkin 300-600, Knoll Khol 500-5,000, Lime 400-5,400.

