Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Navy to conduct Offshore Sailing Regatta from Kochi to Goa

As part of commemorative activities of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Navy is conducting an Offshore Sailing Regatta from Kochi to Goa under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA). Six Indian Naval Sailing Vessels (INSVs) viz Mhadei, Tarini, Bulbul, Neelkanth, Kadalpura and Hariyal will be participating in this event. The race is scheduled to start on 24 Oct 21 for a tentative duration of five days and would cover an approximate distance of 360 nm between the start point at Naval Base, Kochi to Goa. The expedition is aimed at fostering the spirit of adventure and ocean sailing for the participating crew, as per an official press release.

Each of the six INSVs - four 40 footers and two 56 footers, would be manned by six naval personnel drawn from three Commands of Navy, the ANC and IHQ MoD (Navy). In addition, Ocean Yachts from Yachting Association of India (YAI) affiliated civilian clubs would also be participating in the event. The expedition is being organised by HQSNC and the Indian Navy's Ocean Sailing Node (OSN), located at INS Mandovi, Goa. The participants have been practising for this event over the last one month and have also undergone a Capsule Course at Kochi to hone their skills. Indian Navy participants include Capt Vipul Meherishi, Capt Atool Sinha, Lt Cdr K Pednekar, Lt Cdr Payal Gupta etc, who have won medals in various events at the National level and are representing different Commands.

Two 56 footers participating in this Regatta have already made history in the Indian Navy by participating in circumnavigation. Mhadei has done solo circumnavigation 'Sagar Parikrama' with Capt Dilip Donde in 2010 and Cdr Abhilash Tomy in 2013. She has also participated in the Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro races in 2011, 2014 & 2017. Tarini has done circumnavigation of the globe 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' in 2017 with all women officers crew. The OSN holds the Ocean Sailing yachts of Indian Navy. The crew are selected from volunteers with adequate sea sailing experience. Ocean sailing is an extremely tough adventure sport and through this, Indian Navy inculcates the spirit of adventure, enhancing risk taking abilities whilst honing essential seamanship skills including navigation, communication, technical operations of engines and onboard machinery, operation of Inmarsat equipment, logistics planning etc. It also enhances Indian Navy's ability to project its benign presence across the globe by participating in sailing expeditions like Sagar Parikrama and Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro races, IONS sailing expedition etc.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Offshore Race will be flagged off from Kochi by FOC-in-C (South) on 24 Oct 21. The Flagging in ceremony of the race will be presided over by Commandant, Naval War College (NWC) at Goa on 29 Oct 21. (ANI)

