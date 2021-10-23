Seven underprivileged students sponsored for professional courses by Ayaas Prayas

Seven students, including five who had just passed their class 12 board examination, have been sponsored to various professional courses by Ayaas Prayas, a charitable trust that provides coaching to underprivileged children of Delhi's Jasola village and surrounding areas. The Trust is coaching 200 students from Class 5 onwards and the courses include technical training in different fields. Besides teaching, they are given training in various fields and personality development also.

Some of the students have already excelled in games like netball and track games. These students will be given Medical Technician, hospitality and fashion designing. The expenditure for their training will be borne by the Trust. On October 22 Ayaas Prayas celebrated their annual feature Garba and Dandiya night which was joined by 300 men and women of Jasola and surrounding areas.

The Chief Guest of the programme was Vineet Malhotra, a consulting editor for News X and the Special Guest was Padma Srinivasan, Principal DPS, RK Puram. The programme started with Aarti of "Ma Durga" followed by Children Programme and an act by Ayaas Prayas ladies on "Beti Bachao" . The programme was continued with Garba and dandiya beats.

The Chief Guest had all praise for the various welfare activities being done by the Trust. He congratulated the young children who had been selected for professional training and he praised the organisers of the Trust for doing good work for society. (ANI)

