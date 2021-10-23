Maha: Family conducts funeral in candle light as power outage throws crematorium in darkness

A family had to perform the last rites of its deceased member in candlelight at a crematorium in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district as disruption in power supply resulted in darkness at the facility, one of the relatives said on Saturday.

The cremation was conducted at Vitthalwadi crematorium on Thursday night, he said. ''An elderly woman member of the family died at Khadegolawali in Kalyan east late evening on Thursday. Her family members took her body to the crematorium. But they were shocked to find that there was complete darkness as the lights were not working there due to lack of power supply,'' he added. Since the family members did not want the last rites to get delayed, they purchased some candles and completed the cremation in that light, the relative added. Rahul Katkar, a social worker from the locality brought this incident to the notice of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials and demanded that corrective steps be taken such incidents don't recur in the future and the family members of the deceased don't have to suffer. Civic officials were not available for comment.

