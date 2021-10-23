Left Menu

CPI-M leader's daughter alleges parents 'forcibly' took away her child, protests outside Kerala Secretariat

A CPI-M leader's daughter, who alleged that her father 'forcibly' took away her son and gave it to the adoption centre, staged a protest in front of Kerala Secretariat on Saturday demanding to return her 'missing' son.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:21 IST
CPI-M leader's daughter alleges parents 'forcibly' took away her child, protests outside Kerala Secretariat
Anupama and her husband Ajith protesting in front of Kerala Secretariat on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A CPI-M leader's daughter, who alleged that her father 'forcibly' took away her son and gave it to the adoption centre, staged a protest in front of Kerala Secretariat on Saturday demanding to return her 'missing' son. The daughter, Anupama, had alleged that her parents had taken away her three-day-old son six months ago and had filed a police complaint at the local police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

Anupama alleged that because her father holds an influential position in the CPI-M, she has been denied justice. She further alleged that she approached the local police station, DGP, child welfare committee and party leaders but justice was not delivered. Along with Anupama, her husband Ajith also protested outside the Secretariat.

She said, "I am not protesting against any political party or under any party's banner. My husband and I are here for our rights. We did not get support from the local police station, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) or council for child welfare. So we are staging protesting to seek justice." As the issue became controversial, Kerala health minister Veena George ordered the women and child development department to investigate the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

