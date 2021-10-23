Left Menu

4 nomadic families stuck in snowstorm rescued in J-K's Budgam

Budgam Police on Saturday rescued four families comprising of sixteen members of nomadic community stuck in heavy winds and snowfall at higher reaches of Nagbal Yousmarg in Badgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 18:37 IST
Budgam Police rescues nomadic family stuck in snowstorm. (picture courtesy: Bdgam police/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Budgam Police on Saturday rescued four families comprising of sixteen members of nomadic community stuck in heavy winds and snowfall at higher reaches of Nagbal Yousmarg in Badgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Budgam police said, "Helping Hand; Budgam Police rescued 04 families comprising of 16 members of nomadic community stuck in heavy winds and snowfall at higher reaches of Nagbal Yousmarg (Salamnak Nagbal top) @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice."

Police Post Pakherpora received a distress call for assistance from the nomads putting up in tents at higher reaches of Nagbal Yousmarg where four families had got stuck due to heavy snowfall and imminent apprehensions of a snow avalanche. According to the Badgam police, a team led by Chowk officer Pakharpora Irshad Ahmad was rushed to rescue them safely from the spot as their tents had got immensely damaged.

The rescued nomads were shifted temporarily to a government high school in Nagbal, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

