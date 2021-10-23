Left Menu

Channi stops his cavalcade near protest site, reiterates support to farmers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:09 IST
Channi stops his cavalcade near protest site, reiterates support to farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday reiterated his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

The CM stopped his cavalcade when he saw a protest by farmers at a toll plaza near Jhallian village on Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib road.

''Channi straightaway went to the site of the 'dharna' and expressed solidarity with the farmers, reiterating his support to the struggle being waged by the farming community,'' according to a government statement.

The chief minister said the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers against these ''draconian'' farm laws. ''We are duty bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and will continue to wholeheartedly extend support to your agitation until the anti-farmer agricultural laws are done away with,'' Channi was quoted as saying in the statement.

He alleged the three laws are the ''culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India's farmers for the advantage of a handful of crony capitalist friends of the Modi government''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021