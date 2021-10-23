Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:10 IST
Pretending normalcy in Kashmir is like walking on path of suicide: Panun Kashmir
In the aftermath of the recent killings, a representative body of migrant Kashmiri pandits -- Panun Kashmir -- on Saturday said pretending normalcy and belittling the gravity of the situation in the Valley will be “like walking on the path of suicide”.

It reiterated its demand for the creation of a homeland north and east of river Jhelum for permanent rehabilitation of all migrated Hindus and separation of Jammu for peace in the region.

Eleven persons, including two teachers, a prominent Kashmiri pandit pharmacy owner and five non-local labouers, were killed in a series of separate attacks by terrorists in the valley this month.

“Government of India should understand the situation in Jammu and Kashmir without the blinkers of appeasement and wishful thinking. What has been happening in Jammu and Kashmir is not a law and order problem. It is not merely a problem of terrorism,” Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here.

He claimed that whatever is happening is a “clear expression of a 'jihad' (holy war)”.

“Pretending normalcy and belittling the gravity of situation has already cost the nation immensely and continuing to do so will be like walking on the path of suicide,” he said.

Referring to thousands of Kashmiri migrant pandits who got jobs under an employment package in the valley, Chrungoo said, “They are like caged pigeons and threatened at all times.” “Government policy with regard to them is a policy of making them hostages to a Muslim fascist communal order. They are the frontline victims of a denial of genocide policy besides the direct targets of jihadi war,” he said, disapproving a link between the employment package and the return and rehabilitation of the migrant pandits in the valley.

For defeating the “jihadi war” in Jammu and Kashmir and for reversing Hindu genocide further, Chrungoo said the “reorganisation of J-K is a critical necessity”.

“Takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban has created an imperative necessity and urgency to divide Kashmir. Creation of a Panun Kashmir north and east of river Jhelum for permanent rehabilitation of all Hindus expelled from Kashmir and separation of Jammu are critical requirements for peace in the region,” he said.

He also demanded declaration of Pakistan a “terrorist state”.

“Jihad has become like an agricultural enterprise in Jammu and Kashmir and terror crops are being grown from inside as well. Destroying terror agriculture should be the foremost priority of government of India rather than merely killing terrorists which is like cutting the leaves and leaving the poisonous plant intact,” he said.

