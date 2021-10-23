Left Menu

Cong leaders to meet on Oct 26 to chalk out strategy for upcoming assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:26 IST
Cong leaders to meet on Oct 26 to chalk out strategy for upcoming assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections in five states, top Congress leaders will brainstorm poll strategy at a meeting of all party general secretaries, in-charges and state unit chiefs here on October 26.

The new membership drive of the party and finalising of the modalities for it would also be discussed during the meeting.

A communication in this regard has been sent by AICC general secretary Organisation, KC Venugopal.

AICC general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents will participate in the meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 26 at 10.30 AM at the party headquarters here, it said.

Sources said during the meeting the leaders would discuss the membership campaign and the preparation for Jan Jagran Abhiyan and the proposed continuous training programme.

The party leaders would also discuss the strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- to be held early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021