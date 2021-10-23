Cong leaders to meet on Oct 26 to chalk out strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections in five states, top Congress leaders will brainstorm poll strategy at a meeting of all party general secretaries, in-charges and state unit chiefs here on October 26.

The new membership drive of the party and finalising of the modalities for it would also be discussed during the meeting.

A communication in this regard has been sent by AICC general secretary Organisation, KC Venugopal.

AICC general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents will participate in the meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 26 at 10.30 AM at the party headquarters here, it said.

Sources said during the meeting the leaders would discuss the membership campaign and the preparation for Jan Jagran Abhiyan and the proposed continuous training programme.

The party leaders would also discuss the strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- to be held early next year.

