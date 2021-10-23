Petrol pump dealers call for indefinite strike in Bikaner

Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division have called for an indefinite strike from October 25 to press for their demands. A meeting of petrol pump dealers was held in Ratangarh of Churu district in which dealers decided to go on indefinite strike from October 25 to press for their demands, Rajendra Singh Bhati, president of Rajasthan VAT steering committee said in a statement. The dealers have raised nine demands, including ban on illegal diesel sale, base oil or paraffin coming in form of biodiesel in the division, ban on smuggled diesel coming from Punjab and Haryana, one-state one price for fuel, VAT rate on the lines of Punjab and Haryana, reduction of 6 per cent VAT raised during Covid-19 lockdown and reduction in the storage limit for farmers from 2500 litres to 1000 litres.

