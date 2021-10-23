Petrol pump dealers call for indefinite strike in Bikaner
Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division have called for an indefinite strike from October 25 to press for their demands. A meeting of petrol pump dealers was held in Ratangarh of Churu district in which dealers decided to go on indefinite strike from October 25 to press for their demands, Rajendra Singh Bhati, president of Rajasthan VAT steering committee said in a statement.
- Country:
- India
Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division have called for an indefinite strike from October 25 to press for their demands. A meeting of petrol pump dealers was held in Ratangarh of Churu district in which dealers decided to go on indefinite strike from October 25 to press for their demands, Rajendra Singh Bhati, president of Rajasthan VAT steering committee said in a statement. The dealers have raised nine demands, including ban on illegal diesel sale, base oil or paraffin coming in form of biodiesel in the division, ban on smuggled diesel coming from Punjab and Haryana, one-state one price for fuel, VAT rate on the lines of Punjab and Haryana, reduction of 6 per cent VAT raised during Covid-19 lockdown and reduction in the storage limit for farmers from 2500 litres to 1000 litres.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan VAT steering committee
- Haryana
- Rajendra Singh
- Ratangarh
- Punjab
ALSO READ
SC Collegium approves appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in Punjab & Haryana HC
Non-basmati paddy straw in Haryana, Punjab, UP likely to reduce by 12 pc this year: CAQM
Non-basmati paddy straw in Haryana, Punjab, UP likely to reduce by 12 pc this year: CAQM
Delegation of Singhu residents meets Haryana CM over reopening of road
Haryana Cong chief sits on 'maun vrat' demanding MoS Ajay Mishra's resignation