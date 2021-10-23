Left Menu

NSUI stages protest in Delhi against rising fuel prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 22:12 IST
NSUI stages protest in Delhi against rising fuel prices
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against the rising fuel prices here on Saturday.

The students' outfit carried a two-wheeler on a handcart to the Janpath petrol pump and raised their voice against the increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

''Since the BJP has come to power, citizens are witnessing an ever-increasing trend in the prices of petrol and diesel, and for the same reason, the National Students' Union of India led a protest starting from the NSUI headquarters. The demand was to decrease the fuel prices as the BJP government is constantly elevating the prices, which have become sky touching since the last few weeks,'' the outfit said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021