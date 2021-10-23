NSUI stages protest in Delhi against rising fuel prices

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against the rising fuel prices here on Saturday.

The students' outfit carried a two-wheeler on a handcart to the Janpath petrol pump and raised their voice against the increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

''Since the BJP has come to power, citizens are witnessing an ever-increasing trend in the prices of petrol and diesel, and for the same reason, the National Students' Union of India led a protest starting from the NSUI headquarters. The demand was to decrease the fuel prices as the BJP government is constantly elevating the prices, which have become sky touching since the last few weeks,'' the outfit said in a statement.

