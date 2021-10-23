Left Menu

First international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah will enhance economic bonds between the two regions, says Srinagar Mayor

The first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will enhance the economic bonds between India and UAE, said Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu speaking to ANI in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will enhance the economic bonds between India and UAE, said Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu. Speaking to ANI, Mattu said, "It is a big milestone. It is the very first international flight connecting two regions, which have deep cultural, social and hopefully will have economic bonds too. This will boost the tourism too, people from the Middle east can visit easily now."

"This will give a boost in the tourism sector. The government is taking a good step towards the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The youth are also very happy with this decision, " said a passenger. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah on Saturday. India's low-cost airline Go First on Saturday became the first airline to launch direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah.

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Shah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar with a full contingent of passengers in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually attended the event from New Delhi.

GO FIRST will operate four flights every week between Srinagar and Sharjah. The direct flights from Sharjah will offer seamless connections to Srinagar and beyond to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Leh and Mumbai and vice versa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

