Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister orders probe in 'missing child' case of CPI-M leader's daughter

Following the allegation of a CPI-M leader's daughter against her father of 'forcibly' taking away her son and giving it to the adoption centre, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday directed a probe regarding the matter.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:19 IST
Kerala Health Minister orders probe in 'missing child' case of CPI-M leader's daughter
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the allegation of a CPI-M leader's daughter against her father of 'forcibly' taking away her son and giving it to the adoption centre, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday directed a probe regarding the matter. Speaking to ANI, George said, "I have asked the principal secretary to submit a detailed report. The procedure will be under the supervision of the family court. After consulting legal experts, the state adoption agency has filed a petition before the court. Through the petition, we have tried to inform the court about the present situation."

Anupama S Chandran, daughter of CPI-M leader Jayachandran had alleged that her parents had taken away her three-day-old son a year ago and had filed a police complaint at the local police station in Thiruvananthapuram. Anupama staged a protest in front of the Kerala Secretariat on Saturday demanding to return her 'missing' son. Along with Anupama, her husband Ajith also protested outside the Secretariat.

Anupama alleged that because her father holds an influential position in the CPI-M, she has been denied justice. She further alleged that she approached the local police station, DGP, child welfare committee and party leaders but justice was not delivered. She said, "I am not protesting against any political party or under any party's banner. My husband and I are here for our rights. We did not get support from the local police station, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) or council for child welfare. So we are staging protesting to seek justice."

As the issue became controversial, Kerala health minister Veena George ordered the women and child development department to investigate the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global
4
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021