Left Menu

Egypt has strategic sugar reserves sufficient until Jan-Feb - official

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:50 IST
Egypt has strategic sugar reserves sufficient until Jan-Feb - official
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt has strategic sugar reserves sufficient until January-February, a senior supply ministry official told local television on Saturday.

An agriculture ministry official told Reuters this month that the North African country expects to produce 2.85 million tonnes of sugar locally this season -- covering around 90% of the country's needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global
4
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021