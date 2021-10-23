Egypt has strategic sugar reserves sufficient until Jan-Feb - official
Egypt has strategic sugar reserves sufficient until January-February, a senior supply ministry official told local television on Saturday.
An agriculture ministry official told Reuters this month that the North African country expects to produce 2.85 million tonnes of sugar locally this season -- covering around 90% of the country's needs.
