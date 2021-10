BRIEF-South Africa's Eskom Says Loadshedding To Be Implemented Starting At 2100 Saturday Until 0500 On Monday

Eskom:

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS DUE TO A SHORTAGE OF GENERATION CAPACITY LOADSHEDDING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED STARTING AT 21:00 SATURDAY UNTIL 05:00 ON MONDAY

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS LOADSHEDDING CAUSED BY BREAKDOWNS, NUMEROUS TRIPS AT VARIOUS POWER STATIONS, AS WELL AS DELAYS IN RETURNING UNITS TO SERVICE

