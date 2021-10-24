Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 1,140 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the state on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-10-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 06:06 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 1,140 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the state on Saturday. As per the bulletin, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,280.

The state reported 1,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,44,805. The death toll has mounted to 36,004 with 17 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,92,56,822 tests so far. (ANI)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM request Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha counterparts to allow sale of green crackers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021