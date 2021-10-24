Left Menu

NCB to widen its probe into Mumbai cruise drugs case

As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2, the probe agency may soon go to other states too in connection with the investigation of this case, NCB sources said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-10-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 09:11 IST
NCB to widen its probe into Mumbai cruise drugs case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2, the probe agency may soon go to other states too in connection with the investigation of this case, NCB sources said on Saturday. "Investigation of this case has some important connections with the other states too. The probe agency may soon go to other states to investigate the case," sources said.

According to sources, nearly five to six drug peddlers are on the radar of NCB officers who are allegedly involved in the cruise drugs case. "Now NCB is looking for the financial trail in the case. The agency will now check all the financial transactions of the accused arrested so far, "sources added.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021