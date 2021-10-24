TMC demand arrest of suspects who 'attacked' Sushmita Dev's car

Following an alleged attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev's car in Tripura, a delegation of the party on Saturday met Tripura's Deputy Inspector General of Police and submitted a memorandum demanding arrest of those involved in the "attack". A five-member TMC delegation consisting of MP Sushmita Dev, MP Shantu Sen, West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, and local leaders net Tripura DIG L Darlong and submitted a memorandum to the police to arrest the culprits, who are allegedly "getting support from the party in power and a section of the police".

Speaking to the media, Dev said, "It was hooliganism and a criminal act in broad daylight. We have witnesses also of the incident. Earlier, our leader and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also visited the state about a month ago. He was attacked, we did a police complaint, but no one has been arrested yet. This is not how democracy works." She further warned of a bigger agitation in the state in order to seek justice and said that the party will democratically show its strength and protest to demand justice from the state government.

"Tripura is not a state outside the country where different laws are applicable. We want justice and arrest of the culprits. If there is no action taken by the state government as per law, then we will show our strength democratically and protest to demand justice. We will stand tall and fight back," she added. Earlier on Friday, the cars of TMC MP and her supporters were allegedly vandalised by unknown people in Amtali near Agartala. TMC alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are behind the attack.

The Amtali Police has lodged a complaint and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

