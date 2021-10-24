Left Menu

Three security personnel injured in firing by terrorists in J-K's Poonch

Two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire on Sunday morning in the Bhata Durian area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-10-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 10:01 IST
Three security personnel injured in firing by terrorists in J-K's Poonch
Visuals from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire on Sunday morning in the Bhata Durian area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. An official communique by the Jammu and Kashmir Police today said, "Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani LeT terrorist was taken to the Bhata Durian for identification of terrorist hideout during the ongoing operation in which three army jawans and a JCO were martyred."

Terrorists again opened fire on a joint team of police wherein two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. "During the search when the team approached hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Today morning, heavy gunfire was heard as the Indian Army's counter-terrorist operation was underway in the Bhata durian forest area of Poonch district. More details are awaited in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

