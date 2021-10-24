Left Menu

T20 WC: Cricket fans in Moradabad hold havan for India's victory

Ahead of India's clash with Pakistan as it kick off its ICC T20 World Cup campaign, cricket fans performed a havan at Shiv Shakti Temple in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh and prayed for the country's win over its arch-rivals.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:32 IST
T20 WC: Cricket fans in Moradabad hold havan for India's victory
Cricket fans performing havan praying for Team India's win in Moradabad. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of India's clash with Pakistan as it kick off its ICC T20 World Cup campaign, cricket fans performed a havan at Shiv Shakti Temple in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh and prayed for the country's win over its arch-rivals. People of all ages chanted mantras, holding cricket bats and pictures of the Indian Cricket Team and its players in their hands.

KK Mishra, the organiser of the havan told ANI, "Today we held this havan in the famous Shiv Shakti Temple ahead of the Indian team's match with Pakistan. We pray to lord almighty that team India wins." Young fans also hoped that India not only wins the match against Pakitan but also lift the T20 World Cup trophy after a gap of 14 long years.

"I am a player myself. Today we held this havan and prayed that the Indian beats Pakistan in the match and also wins the T20 World Cup," Naval, a young cricket fan. Cricket fans in Mumbai also organised a havan at Sai Dham temple to pray for India's victory.

Excitement among the cricketing world is at an all-time high as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for the clash in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry.

Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

