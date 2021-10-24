Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti receives snowfall, 80 tourists stranded
Several parts of Lahaul and Spiti district have received snowfall on Sunday, the IMD informed.
On Monday, the Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic on Sunday after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.
According to a disaster management official, 80 people were stuck in the Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather on Thursday. (ANI)
