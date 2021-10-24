Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti alleges Centre uses 'repression' to deal with J-K

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that "repression" is the only method of the Centre to deal with the Jammu and Kashmir situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:03 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that "repression" is the only method of the Centre to deal with the Jammu and Kashmir situation. "Even after turning Kashmir into an open-air prison, Bipin Rawat's statement comes as no surprise because repression is GOIs only method to deal with the situation in J&K. It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here," Mufti said in a tweet reacting to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's statement over warning of further curbs in Kashmir.

Bipin Rawat had on Saturday said that "overflow" of the situation in Afghanistan can happen in Jammu and Kashmir and "we have to prepare for it". "What is happening in Afghanistan, we know its overflow can happen in Jammu and Kashmir, We have to prepare for it, seal our borders, monitoring has become very important. We have to keep an eye on who's coming from outside, checking should be done," CDS Gen Rawat said on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati.

Talking about internal security, he said that every citizen should be educated about it."Nobody will come to our defence, we have to defend ourselves, defend our people, and defend our property. Internal security is very much, a concern for us and in order to defend, I think we must actually educate our people about internal security," Gen Rawat said. (ANI)

