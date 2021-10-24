Left Menu

Sudan halts entry of fuel vessels into its waters to avoid fines, energy min tells Asharq TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sudan decided to halt the entry of vessels carrying fuel into its territorial waters to avoid incurring fines due to delays in offloading, Asharq TV channel cited the country's energy minister as saying on Sunday.

Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan have been shutting ports and blocking roads in protest at what they describe as poor political and economic conditions in the region.

The minister, Jaden Ali Obaid, said the country's strategic reserves are running low, the channel reported.

Also Read: Sudan's intelligence service says it did not ban officials from traveling -state media

