Kisan Credit Cards to be extended for all fishermen, says Union Minister Murugan

The standard operating procedures SOPs for extending the benefits under the Kisan Credit Cards KCC to all fishermen were getting ready, Union Minister of State L Murugan said here on Sunday.Our government is already issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers and we are working for extending that facility to fishermen too, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, told reporters after reviewing the activities of the National Fisheries Development Board NFDB.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:49 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@MuruganTNBJP )
The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for extending the benefits under the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to all fishermen were getting ready, Union Minister of State L Murugan said here on Sunday.

"Our government is already issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers and we are working for extending that facility to fishermen too", the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying told reporters after reviewing the activities of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB). "This (KCC) facility has to be extended to all fishermen. Every fishermen has to get this facility and we are working on that and very soon the fishermen will get the KCC. Under Parshottam Rupala ji's (Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ) guidance we are taking it forward," he said adding the SOPs are getting ready. The government has plans to increase the export of marine food products and five fishing harbors in the country would be modernized to international level with facilities for processing units, cold storage among other facilities, Murugan said. He further said a seaweed park would come up in Tamil Nadu. "It is a new concept and our government is encouraging seaweed cultivation,'' he added.

NFDB Chief Executive C Suvarna was among other officials who were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

