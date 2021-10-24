Left Menu

India always won, but the one who plays better today will win, says Sanjay Jagdale

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Sanjay Jagdale on Sunday said that India has been winning matches in the past but that has become history and the one who plays better today will win, adding that history doesn't matter, circumstances change, players and grounds change so past record does not matter.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:13 IST
Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale. Image Credit: ANI
Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Sanjay Jagdale on Sunday said that India has been winning matches in the past but that has become history and the one who plays better today will win, adding that history doesn't matter, circumstances change, players and grounds change so past record does not matter. Jagdale said, "I worry the most about Hardik Pandya in Team India because if he is not bowling then he will put the team in a big backward search. Pakistan's strength is fast bowling, Afridi and Hasan Ali are their main bowlers. Batting depends on Babar-e-Azam because he is the best batsman in the world."

Regarding the ground, Jagdale said, "Our players have been playing in rhythm, but Pakistan did not get as much practice as they wanted. They have a lot of idea of the conditions because if international cricket is not done in Pakistan, then they come and play their matches in UAE." "The strength of the Pakistan team is fast bowling, still, I understand Afridi and Hasan Ali are their main bowlers. Their batting is dependent on Babar-e-Azam. I think Babar-e-Azam is also one of the best batsmen in the world... Great batsman I am personally his fan...

T20 is a game of extreme uncertainty. In 2 balls the direction of the match changes. Whoever seizes the opportunity will win," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

