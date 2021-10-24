Left Menu

India will play well, win the World Cup: Mohammed Shami's brother ahead of Ind Vs Pak T20 WC

Ahead of the Indian Cricket Team's clash with Pakistan to kick off their ICC T20 World Cup Campaign, Mohammad Haseeb Shami, brother of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami expressed confidence that his brother will perform well in the match and India will win the World Cup.

ANI | Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:28 IST
Mohammad Haseeb Shami, brother of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami speaking to ANI on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Indian Cricket Team's clash with Pakistan to kick off their ICC T20 World Cup Campaign, Mohammad Haseeb Shami, brother of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami expressed confidence that his brother will perform well in the match and India will win the World Cup. Speaking to ANI here today, the Indian cricketer's brother said, "If Shami gets the opportunity to play in the game (#INDvPAK), he'll surely do well. India will play well and win it. We had an unbeaten record against Pak in the T20 World Cups. I'll watch the match with my family and friends."

Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash. After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry.

Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

