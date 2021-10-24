LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

One terrorist, associated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Bhata Durian area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to a statement of Jammu and Kashmir police, a terrorist has been identified as Zia Mustafa.

"Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani LeT terrorist was taken to the Bhata Durian for identification of terrorist hideout during the ongoing operation in which three Army jawans and a JCO was killed," said police in a statement. Earlier in the day, two policemen and an army jawan had sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire on them in the Bhata Durian area of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

"During the search, when the team approached the hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Zia Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire," it added. Police informed that injured personnel are under treatment at the nearby health facility.

It added operation is still in progress and the legal process has been initiated. "A fresh attempt will be made with reinforcements, and operation at the site is still going on," said the statement. (ANI)

