Puducherry man collects antique items aiming to preserve them

A man in Puducherry collects antiques in an attempt to prevent antiquities from being destroyed and preserve them.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:21 IST
A visual of antique items collected by Ayyanar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man in Puducherry collects antiques in an attempt to prevent antiquities from being destroyed and preserve them. These items also include 50 -year-old utensils made of brass and bronze.

Speaking to ANI, Ayyanar said, "I am collecting these antique items since my childhood. I have been collecting antiques since I was a child. I have collected them from many places." He further said, "I want to prevent antiquities from being destroyed and aim to restore and preserve them. I display all these antiques to students in a museum once a year." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

