Eastern part of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh may receive heavy rain in next 24 hours: IMD

India Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday said the eastern part of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may receive heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:28 IST
India Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday said the eastern part of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may receive heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours. Speaking to ANI, Jenamani said Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing heavy rainfall including snowfall in the last 24 hours. Kashmir was mainly affected and Udhampur observed the highest rainfall of 130mm.

"During the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, we have received heavy to very heavy rainfall including snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir. Mainly Kashmir area has been affected. Udhampur observed the highest rainfall of 130mm," he said. Speaking further, Jenamani informed that Himachal Pradesh will be affected today.

"We are monitoring it and also issued a warning regarding that. In Delhi and Haryana, some light rain may occur," he said. In Delhi, the temperature will come down to 15 degrees. AQI will remain from moderate to satisfactory till October 28, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

