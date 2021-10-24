Elephant dies due to electrocution in Assam
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
An adult female elephant died due to electrocution in Golaghat district of Assam on Sunday, a state government official said.
The incident took place around 4 am, and signs of burns owing to electrocution were visible, he said.
A forest official said an electric post of 11 KV line was found tilted in Dholagaon Pathar near the carcass of the elephant, aged around 18 years, according to a government release.
A post-mortem examination has been conducted, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dholagaon Pathar
Advertisement