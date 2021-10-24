Left Menu

India-Pakistan cricket match can strengthen ties between the two countries, says Congress leader

Amid excitement in the cricketing world, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said the India-Pakistan match can strengthen ties between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:29 IST
Congess leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup match between the two countries can strengthen ties. It will bring peace. We are all excited about this match. I am sure India will perform well and win the match."

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and it will be after a gap of two years that these two teams will meet on the cricket pitch, having last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

