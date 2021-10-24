Food festival to satiate Delhiites craving for coastal cuisine

An ongoing food festival here is dishing out exotic deep-sea delicacies such as Mangalore's famous ''Chicken Ghee Roast'' and the healthy and comforting ''Nuggekai Saru'' (Drumstick Rasam) from the coastlines of the country.

The gastronomic extravaganza at Sana-di-Ge, New Delhi, claims to offer the best of authentic coastal cuisine during the 11-day festival.

''For the Coastal cuisine festival, we have ensured that all popular dishes from coastal areas of Mangalore, Goa, Maharashtra, and Kerala are included to provide variety. The food is served in brass plates lined with plantain leaf for guests to experience authentic Dakshina Kannada dining experience,'' said Akshay Shetty, Group General Manager (Hospitality) at MRG group.

The menu at the festival is a treat for non-vegetarian lovers and includes delicacies such as ''Kempu Kori'' (Boneless chicken), ''Prawn Shunti Munchi'', ''Mangalorean Mutton Curry'', ''Alle-piyavu Fish Curry'', ''Nuggekai Saru'' -- better known as the drumstick rasam -- and ''Kadle Basle Gassi'' (gravy made from black chickpea and spinach).

''It (Nuggekai Saru) is believed to help in the digestion of the remaining food from the platter and as a remedy for wheezing, cough, asthma or other respiratory problems. The spices in the Saru have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties,'' said Shetty while briefing about the menu.

''In non-vegetarian set menu, the 'Chicken Ghee Roast' along with 'Neerdosa' -- a traditional dish of every Shetty household -- is a must have combination,'' he added.

It also boasts of a rich spread for vegetarians as well with an equally elaborate list including the likes of ''Nugge Kai Saaru'' (Drumstick Soup), ''Paneer Varuval'', ''Mushroom Kalimirch'', ''Malabar Stew'' and ''Kai kurma''.

Both non-veg and veg options can be accompanied by Coconut rice, Neer dosa, and Appam.

Desserts like ''Elaneer Payasam'' and ''Lauki ka Halwa'' promise to give a befitting end to the sumptuous meal.

The feast, starting at the price of Rs 1,699, goes off the table on October 31.

