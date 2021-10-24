Left Menu

Centre writes to states again to ensure reduction in edible oil prices

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) will be meeting all states and Union Territories on Monday through video conferencing to review the action taken on the stock limit order on edible oil prices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:53 IST
Centre writes to states again to ensure reduction in edible oil prices
Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Food and Public distribution (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) will be meeting all states and Union Territories on Monday through video conferencing to review the action taken on the stock limit order on edible oil prices. In a letter written to all states by Secretary DFPD, Sudhanshu Pandey, the Department has outlined initiatives taken by the Centre to ease prices of edible oils for relief of consumers and keeping the festive season in mind.

The DFPD is monitoring the prices of edible oils and their availability to consumers. This is especially important to the context of the upcoming festival season in which demand for edible oils will increase. Various steps have already been taken by the government like based on the interaction with all the states and edible oil industry associations, stock disclosure notification has been issued and DFPD has created a web portal to monitor the stock of edible oils, oilseeds on a weekly basis in the country. Demand and consumption of edible are different for the different states, Union Territories (UT) as per the preference of the consumers. However, for finalizing the stock limit quantity of edible oils and oilseeds, the states, UTs may consider the previous stock limit imposed for edible oils and oilseeds by the state, Union Territory. It may be considered that any stakeholder (refiners, millers, wholesalers etc.) should not hold the stocks in excess of two months of the storage capacity.

For guidance states may prefer to indicative limits which may have been imposed by states earlier is enclosed for consideration. However, for other categories, similar quantities as appropriate for the state may be fixed. For example: for refiners, stocks of the maximum of 2 months of the average scale of the last six months could be used. Similarly, quantities may be fixed for extractors/millers may be fixed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021