Left Menu

IIT Jammu's development step ahead in realising PM's vision of prosperous J-K, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the projects unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at IIT Jammu are a step forward in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:57 IST
IIT Jammu's development step ahead in realising PM's vision of prosperous J-K, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the projects unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at IIT Jammu are a step forward in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Union Education Minister Dharmendra said, "The Central government is working to establish Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh as a hub of higher education in north India. The permanent campus of IIT Jammu will be a model in preserving the regional biodiversity and promoting scalable solutions for the Jammu and Kashmir region."

"The Minister informed that IIT Jammu is committed to building a humanistic, futuristic, and inter-disciplinary environment in line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). It is also developing online courses for credit transfer as part of an outreach for students of Jammu and Kashmir under the NEP- 2020", he added. The Minister further informed that IIT Jammu is starting pioneering courses, including joint degree programs with IIM Jammu, Tunnel Engineering for indigenous infra development in the Himalayas, encouraging solution-centric research for the benefit of society and is aiming to become a unicorn of research excellence.

Pradhan hoped that IIT Jammu, an institute of national importance will transform the higher education landscape and usher in a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir--the crown of India. On the second day of his three-day to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister today unveiled the three phases of the IIT Jammu campus.

Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Saptrishi Multidisciplinary Research Centre at the IIT Jammu campus, stated an official release. The Minister also inaugurated Phase 1A and 1B of the existing campus and Saptrishi Multidisciplinary Research Centre in the presence of Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan; Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and other officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021