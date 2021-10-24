To commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence, state-owned Andrew Yule & Co has launched Azadi Amrut Chai in different flavours, an official release said.

Azadi Amrut Chai, which was launched by Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra nath Pandey on Friday, would be available in Orthodox, Elaichi, Adrakh and Masala flavours, the release said. It will be available for retail sale soon at an introductory price of Rs 75 per 100 grams pack, at Tea Board counter of Parliament, Trifed outlets, Udyog Bhawan and other Central Government offices.

Andrew Yule & Co Ltd is a Central Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Heavy Industries. The 158 years old company has 15 tea gardens spread over Assam and West Bengal having close to 14,000 employees. All its gardens are more than 100 years old producing 110 lakh kg of high quality, CTC, Orthodox, Green and White Tea.

