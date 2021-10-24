Left Menu

'Kalash Yatra' for 'martyrs' of Lakhimpur Kheri mobilising thousands of citizens: SKM

The umbrella body of farmer unions said in a statement that several Shahid Kisan Asthi Kalash Yatras were underway in different states and districts....and these are drawing large number of supporters who are stepping forward to pay homage to the five martyrs of Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers Massacre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kisanektamorcha)
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday claimed that 'Kalash Yatras' organised to pay homage to the ''martyrs of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre'' are mobilising thousands of citizens who are demanding the arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is currently in jail in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers. The umbrella body of farmer unions said in a statement that several ''Shahid Kisan Asthi Kalash Yatras'' were underway in different states and districts.

''...and these are drawing large number of supporters who are stepping forward to pay homage to the five martyrs of Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers' Massacre. In Tamil Nadu, the yatra passed through Ulludurpet in Kallakurichi district and then entered Perambalur,'' it said.

According to the SKM, the yatra will cover 22 districts before the ashes are immersed in the Bay of Bengal at Vedaranyam on October 26.

Similar yatras will pass through Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, and several villages and toll plazas of Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

''In Himachal Pradesh, ashes of the martyrs were immersed in Poanta Sahib at Yamuna Ghat. Yatras are going through various places in Punjab in all 3 regions of Malwa, Majha and Doaba. The response has been huge, and the demand for justice is growing louder,'' the farmers' body said.

Four farmers and a journalist were run over when a car allegedly being driven by a Union minister's son ploughed through a walking column of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia village.

Angry farmers then allegedly dragged out two BJP workers and their driver from vehicles that were part of the convoy and beat them to death. The SKM has also appealed to all its constituents to organise a dharna at tehsil and district headquarters across India between 11 am and 2 pm on October 26 to demand the sacking and arrest of Ajay Mishra.

The day also marks 11 months of the anti-farm law protest.

