Left Menu

MP: Most farmers supporting Centre's agri-marketing laws, says Tomar

However, some people have difference of opinion.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:11 IST
MP: Most farmers supporting Centre's agri-marketing laws, says Tomar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said most farmers and their unions were supporting the three agri-marketing laws brought in by the Centre.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal before leaving for campaigning in Gudikheda and Pandhana, part of the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, where a bypoll is scheduled on October 30, he said the three agricultural laws have been brought in for the benefit of the farmers.

''Most farmers and their unions are in support of these laws. However, some people have difference of opinion. We discussed this issue with them earlier with sensitivity, and whenever they will bring proposals in future, the Centre will definitely discuss them,'' Tomar said.

In reply to a question about the shortage of DAP compost, he said there was a ''slight shortage of DAP fertilizer because we import it and prices have also gone up'' ''When the prices of DAP had increased in the last season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to provide subsidy of Rs 1,200 per bag to reduce the burden of farmers. Now, prices of DAP fertilizers have increased at the international level and it has been decided to subsidise it at Rs 1,650 per bag,'' he informed.

He said DAP was being being made available and being supplied but added that farmers must continue to look at other options as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021