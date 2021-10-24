Latur civic body turns 10 on Monday, celebrations planned
Latur Municipal Corporation will hold various programmes and competitions to mark its 10th anniversary, an official said on Sunday.The LMC was established on October 25, 2011 and a civic committee has been set up to oversee the celebrations, said Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde.The celebrations will take place for a month from Monday.
PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Latur Municipal Corporation will hold various programmes and competitions to mark its 10th anniversary, an official said on Sunday.
The LMC was established on October 25, 2011 and a civic committee has been set up to oversee the celebrations, said Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde.
''The celebrations will take place for a month from Monday. We will have programmes and competitions. Stalls will be set up that will sell items made by women's self help groups,'' he added.
Advertisement