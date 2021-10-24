Left Menu

Man accused of raping 6-year-old in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar arrested

The Delhi police on Sunday arrested the man accused of allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central district, Shweta Chauhan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:37 IST
Man accused of raping 6-year-old in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar arrested
DCP Central district, Shweta Chauhan speaking to ANI on Sunday. (Phtoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi police on Sunday arrested the man accused of allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central district, Shweta Chauhan. While speaking to ANI, Chauhan said, "Accused Suraj is 20-year-old and he is a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He is a utensil vendor. He had committed such a crime earlier too and FIR has been registered at Khayala Police station. In CCTV footage he could be seen trying to lure other children too but they did not go with him."

She added, "It was difficult to find him on basis of just a photo. We had a breakthrough when he was identified, but he go to know that the police is behind him and so he escaped. Our teams arrested him from Kalanaur, Haryana." She further added, "The girl is stable. It was like a blind case, the perpetrator was neither a resident of the area nor worked there. We formed 7-8 teams and checked CCTV footage in the area. We found him in the footage and prepared copies of his pictures from the footage."

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Friday in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar. According to police, the girl was reportedly playing outside her house when the accused took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. A CCTV video had surfaced where the girl was seen following the accused in the market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021