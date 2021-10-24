Left Menu

Kerala CM asks his Tamil Nadu counterpart to draw maximum water from Mullaperiyar dam amid torrential rains

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asking the latter to ensure that the maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaperiyar dam as the reservoir level may reach 142 ft once the torrential rains intensify.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:38 IST
Kerala CM asks his Tamil Nadu counterpart to draw maximum water from Mullaperiyar dam amid torrential rains
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asking the latter to ensure that the maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaperiyar dam as the reservoir level may reach 142 ft once the torrential rains intensify. He urged Stalin to release water from Mulla Periyar dam through the tunnel to Vaigal Dam and to gradually release water downstream.

The Chief Minister also requested to intimate the Kerala government about the opening of shutters at least 24 hours in advance. Dam authorities in Kerala are taking cognizance of the situation arising out of the torrential rainfall. Shutters of several dams have been opened to prevent them from overflowing.

According to official estimates, heavy rains in the state have claimed the lives of 27 people. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in the Kottayam district, 10 in the Idukki district, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021