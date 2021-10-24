Left Menu

NIA arrests one in connection with ISIS conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a resident of Bengaluru, an accused in ISIS/ISIL/Daesh conspiracy case on Saturday, the agency informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a resident of Bengaluru, an accused in ISIS/ISIL/Daesh conspiracy case on Saturday, the agency informed on Sunday. According to NIA, the accused has been identified as Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood.

"During the investigation, NIA had earlier arrested two accused Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir who were charge-sheeted on April 1," the agency said. It further said, "Further investigation has revealed that accused Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood in association with co-accused persons had raised funds, radicalized and recruited gullible Muslim youth of a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join ISIS."

"Earlier in 2013, Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood along with his associate had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with Daesh leadership and had offered support from Indian Muslims," it added. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

