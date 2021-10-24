Left Menu

BKU protests against 'misbehaviour' by toll plaza employees

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:26 IST
BKU protests against 'misbehaviour' by toll plaza employees
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kisanektamorcha)
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhartiya Kisan Union here on Sunday staged a protest against alleged misbehaviour by the employees of Mahuvan toll plaza on NH 2 here.

During the hour-long protest, the toll was made free for the movement of vehicles of commoners, said BKU State Vice President Buddha Singh Pradhan.

He said the activists were travelling from Agra for 'Ashthi Visarjan' (immersion of ashes) of "martyred farmers" and lone journalist of Lakhimpur into the Yamuna river.

The BKU activists demanded stern action against toll employees.

They eventually agreed to lift the Dharna after the head of the toll plaza apologised.

"After persuasion, the farmers lifted Dharna," Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

Prior to calling off the Dharna, Pradhan said: "The misbehaviour with activists of BKU at any toll would not be tolerated." "It was inhuman on the part of toll employees, not to realise the gravity of the situation. Instead of supporting the cause for which farmers were coming from the Agra side to Mathura, they created hurdles," he added.

The BKU leader stressed that the farmers would be forced to go on a hunger strike for unlimited period toll employees misbehaved with them again.

After the protest, they immersed the ashes into Yamuna at Gokul Barrage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021