BKU protests against 'misbehaviour' by toll plaza employees

The Bhartiya Kisan Union here on Sunday staged a protest against alleged misbehaviour by the employees of Mahuvan toll plaza on NH 2 here.

During the hour-long protest, the toll was made free for the movement of vehicles of commoners, said BKU State Vice President Buddha Singh Pradhan.

He said the activists were travelling from Agra for 'Ashthi Visarjan' (immersion of ashes) of "martyred farmers" and lone journalist of Lakhimpur into the Yamuna river.

The BKU activists demanded stern action against toll employees.

They eventually agreed to lift the Dharna after the head of the toll plaza apologised.

"After persuasion, the farmers lifted Dharna," Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

Prior to calling off the Dharna, Pradhan said: "The misbehaviour with activists of BKU at any toll would not be tolerated." "It was inhuman on the part of toll employees, not to realise the gravity of the situation. Instead of supporting the cause for which farmers were coming from the Agra side to Mathura, they created hurdles," he added.

The BKU leader stressed that the farmers would be forced to go on a hunger strike for unlimited period toll employees misbehaved with them again.

After the protest, they immersed the ashes into Yamuna at Gokul Barrage.

