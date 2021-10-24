Left Menu

Uttarakhand: DGP Ashok Kumar inspects rescue operations in rain-hit Nainital

Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Sunday inspected the rescue operations underway in Nainital after the state was hit by heavy rainfall and landslide recently.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:36 IST
Uttarakhand: DGP Ashok Kumar inspects rescue operations in rain-hit Nainital
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar inspects rescue operations in Nainital on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Sunday inspected the rescue operations underway in Nainital after the state was hit by heavy rainfall and landslide recently. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has so far rescued a total of 60 people trapped due to heavy rains and retrieved five bodies during search and rescue operations in various parts of the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.

As per SDRF's statement, from the Sunderdhunga Glacier region, four people have been rescued while one is still missing. Five bodies have also been recovered from the region."23 people have been rescued from Kafni Glacier while 33 have been rescued from Pindari Glacier," SDRF said. Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides, and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. As per official data, the death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and 11 people are still missing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

