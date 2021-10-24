Left Menu

Amit Shah's visit to Makwal border "matter of pride", will boost morale of jawans: BSF ADG

Terming Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir a "matter of pride" for the Border Security Force (BSF), Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF posted to the Western Command, NS Jamwal on Sunday said that Shah's visit came as a huge encouragement for the soldiers.

Terming Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir a "matter of pride" for the Border Security Force (BSF), Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF posted to the Western Command, NS Jamwal on Sunday said that Shah's visit came as a huge encouragement for the soldiers. Speaking to media personnel here, Jamwal said, "Matter of pride for us that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited this BSF post and interacted with the jawans. He listened to our briefing. We told him about all border-related issues, he expressed pleasure over border domination."

"It is a huge encouragement that the Home Minister interacted with our jawans and listened to their issues. This has a positive impact on the jawans, it boosts their morale," said the ADG. "He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) has assured that our issues of tunnels and drones are being addressed and it will be resolved soon," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah also interacted with jawans and local residents as he visited forward areas in the Makwal border.

The Union home minister is on a three-day visit to the Union territory, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which is sparking fear in the valley.

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated two phases of a multi-disciplinary research center and laid the foundation stone of the third phase of the center at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu. On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

